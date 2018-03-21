Son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s right-hand man sentenced in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The son of a Sinaloa drug cartel leader was sentenced to prison Wednesday, three years after he plead guilty to a drug distribution conspiracy.

Serafin Zambada Ortiz, 27, son of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia, was sentenced in a San Diego federal courtroom to 5 and a half years in prison.

“While the judge called Zambada’s crime ‘very significant,’ he listed several mitigating factors that made a lower sentence reasonable, including his youth, his relative inexperience in the drug trade, his “genuine remorse,” the lack of violence in his background and the many letters of support from family and friends depicting him as a polite, intelligent and helpful young man. Without the departures, Zambada had faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Zambada’s father “El Mayo” was a co-leader of the Sinaloa cartel with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who awaits trial in New York. “El Mayo” was considered a behind-the-scenes leader, while “El Chapo” was the public face of the organization, the newspaper reported.

“El Mayo” remains a fugitive and the U.S. State Department is offering a $5 million reward for his capture.

Read the full story at San Diego Union-Tribune.