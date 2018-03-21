× Protesters push back on latest round of ICE raids

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Activists gathered in Escondido Wednesday to decry recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that they said targeted “working families and led to family separation.”

According to the protesters, which included members of Alianza Comunitaria and the American Friends Service Committee, recent ICE operations have led to the arrest of 108 people in San Diego County.

The groups said that those detained have families that are now suffering the loss of a loved one.

They also questioned the role of the Escondido Transit Center in raids that corresponded with the president’s recent visit.

“On the day that Trump visited San Diego, the border region and migrant communities in particular were under siege by the Department of Homeland Security and it’s immigration agencies including CBP and ICE. Mexican and Central American immigrant communities endured a 4-day barrage of raids and patrols, many on their way to drop of their children at school, others on their way to work,” said Organizer Lilian Serrano.

“We received messages through social media and calls from affected community members informing us about ICE and Border Patrol activity in their neighborhoods. Our volunteers witnessed the Escondido Transit Center serving as a center of operations, leading us to ask how complicit was the leadership of the North County Transit District in these efforts?”

Organizations urge the immigrant community to attend upcoming Know-Your-Rights sessions, to document their experiences with trusted community-based organizations and to organize with other community members to identify ways to protect themselves.