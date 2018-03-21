Police release footage from self-driving Uber that killed pedestrian

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police released a video that shows a self-driving Uber hitting a woman crossing the highway with her bicycle in Tempe, Arizona.

Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available. pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 21, 2018

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died. The accident prompted Uber to halt testing of self-driving cars throughout the United States and Canada.

At the time of the crash, the car was in autonomous mode, meaning the vehicle was driving on its own. During tests, a person sits behind the wheel as a safeguard.

The incident is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Labor Relations Board.

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir told the San Francisco Chronicle that it was “very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode,” noting the dark roadway and lack of a marked crosswalk.

But questions remain about the role of the safeguard passenger and whether the vehicle should have sensed the pedestrian in time.