Officer and suspect identified in fatal police shooting at casino doors

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. -- The San Diego Sheriff's Department announced on Wednesday that it was Escondido Police Officer Terrence Pizzuti who fatally shot a man outside Valley View Casino after a high-speed chase on Saturday.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Osbaldo Jimenez Ramirez.

Sheriffs said that it all started with a domestic disturbance call to a home on Timber Glen near Vista Verde Way at about 7:30 p.m. that night.

As officers arrived to the scene and began to investigate, Ramirez was seen leaving in his car. When police tried to stop him from driving away, Ramirez fled, prompting a high-speed chase through Valley Center and eventually into the area near Valley View Casino.

Ramirez finally came to a stop near the entrance of the casino -- witnesses told FOX 5 that they had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car as it made it's way toward the resort.

Sheriffs say at that point he got out of his vehicle holding a handgun, and Pizzuti opened fire, hitting Ramirez.

He was treated by casino medics at the scene and taken to a local hospital, but later died. No one else was hurt in the confrontation.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit took charge of the investigation and will submit their findings about Pizzuti's shooting to the District Attorney's Office for review. Pizzuti has been an Escondido police officer since 2013.