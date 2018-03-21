Mother in viral Border Patrol arrest released from immigration detention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. - A National City woman whose arrest by Border Patrol in front of her three daughters became a viral video was released from custody Tuesday night by an immigration judge while her case is processed, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Border Patrol agents, including two in plainclothes, arrested Perla Morales-Luna on a Saturday afternoon in early March as she walked with her daughters in front of their apartment complex. Two videos of the arrest went viral several days later after a teacher of one of the daughters shared them on Facebook.

After videos surfaced, Border Patrol said that agents targeted Morales-Luna “for being in the country illegally” and also said the agency suspected her of recruiting drivers for a transnational smuggling organization in East County, according to the newspaper.

Since her arrest, Morales-Luna had been held at Otay Mesa Detention Center, and a relative has been taking care of her daughters — ages 17, 15, and 12.

