× Judge dismisses 1 of 3 claims in Zahau wrongful death suit

SAN DIEGO — One of the three claims in the Rebecca Zahau wrongful death lawsuit — a minor issue involving misuse of her property — was dismissed in court Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal left in place the two most serious causes of action, wrongful death and battery.

The judge also agreed to replace one of the jurors, who has pre-paid tickets for a vacation in Japan next week, with an alternate. The lawyers said they would not finish with time for jury deliberations before that juror would need to leave.

The dismissal of part of the lawsuit came at the request of defense lawyers for Adam Shacknai, who is accused of strangling Zahau in 2011 and trying to make it look like a suicide by hanging her off the balcony of her boyfriend’s Coronado mansion.