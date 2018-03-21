Council OKs $70M Town and Country hotel makeover

SAN DIEGO – A $70 million makeover of the aging Town and Country resort in Mission Valley won approval Tuesday from the San Diego City Council after the developer reached agreements with organized labor to safeguard existing jobs and not stand in the way of unionizing hotel workers, according to San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 7-1 council vote, with Councilman David Alvarez absent, came following multiple hearing postponements over the past several months amid objections raised by the Unite Here union for hotel workers. They cited concerns about environmental impacts and inadequate protections for hotel jobs, the newspaper reported.

The proposed revitalization calls for 840 new housing units and 254 fewer hotel rooms. The development team led by Lowe Enterprises secured the union’s support with assurances that there will not be a loss of hotel jobs. Because the resort will be more upscale than it is today, it will demand a higher level of service and therefore more workers to execute that, the developer said.

Read the entire story on San Diego Union-Tribune.