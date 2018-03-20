Vandals tag new restaurant with graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Imperial Beach residents are fed up after a new restaurant was vandalized just days after opening its doors.

May’s Family Mexican Buffet on 13th Street opened last week. By Tuesday, its sign was marked with graffiti.

“They just opened their doors last Monday and already they’re getting tagged and defaced,” resident Baron Partlow said. “They put a brand-new sign in and you light it up and what to do you see? Do you see their advertisement or do you see the graffiti? I see the graffiti, that’s what's grabbing my attention."

“It’s a shame,” resident Santinique Halsell said. “People come out here and they want to get business, they want to progress. You can’t progress when you’re already being attacked by graffiti artists.”

Whoever is responsible didn’t just tag the sign – they also vandalized buildings across the street from the restaurant.

“It’s little kid stuff. I expect that from my little brother. I don’t expect that from men my age,” another resident told FOX 5.

Neighbors say they don’t know what they can do to stop it other than tell those who want to disrespect their community to stay away.

“This is vandalism,” Partlow said. “People come in here and they pay good money, they pay good taxes and it gets defaced. They’re like everybody else, they work so hard for their money. What are you trying to say with this?”