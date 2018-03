The Sweet 16 workout is “short, sweet and sweaty” and consists of four moves, four rounds for 16 minutes.

Here are the details:

4 Moves. 4 Rounds. 16 Minutes.

45 seconds work: 15 seconds rest

Capoeira Booty Lunge

Targets: legs, booty, core

Modifier: high lunge

2. Dive Bombers

Targets: shoulders, tri’s, core

Modifier: kneeling

3. Capoeira Burpee

Targets: heart rate, core

Modifier: low impact walk Burpee

4. Blocking Plank