Spring storm to bring rain Thursday

SAN DIEGO -- A Pacific storm that promises to heavily douse much of Southern California this week will deliver a considerably less dramatic infusion of precipitation in the San Diego area, according to the National Weather Service.

The early-springtime rains likely will kick in locally early Thursday and continue until about midday Friday, according to the NWS.

Over that period, the wet clouds should drop from a half-inch to one inch of moisture in coastal communities and 1.5 to 2 inches in the foothills and mountains, forecaster Noel Isla said. Local deserts are in line for little to no precipitation, according to meteorologists.

The heaviest showers in San Diego County are expected from late morning through mid-evening Thursday, Isla said.

No flash-flooding hazards are anticipated locally, unlike in the Los Angeles and San Bernardino areas, and winds will likely be unspectacular, as well, though gusts up to 45 mph are possible in the eastern highlands.

The departure of the storm system out of the Gulf of Alaska will usher in a mild weekend under partly cloudy skies, Isla said.