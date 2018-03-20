Shooting reported at high school in Maryland

GREAT MILLS, Md. – A shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website.

“The school is on lock down,” the school district said, and the incident has been contained. “The Sheriff’s office is on the scene; additional information to follow,” the statement said.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Great Mills is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

This story is developing…