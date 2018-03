× School bus with students crashes in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A school bus with students aboard was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeside Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on northbound state Route 67, north of Mapleview Street.

Traffic along SR-67 was blocked to allow rescue crews to access the area.

One person suffered a minor injury, but was not taken to a hospital, according to Lakeside Fire official.

[UPDATE FINAL] 67 IC reporting one minor injury not requiring transport. — Lakeside Fire (LKS) (@LakesideFire) March 20, 2018