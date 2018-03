SAN DIEGO– TMZ reports The Backstreet Boys are going into the restaurant industry.

The entertainment news site says BSB Entertainment Inc., a company which lists band members A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D., and Nick Carter, filed documents on February 9 to trademark the name ‘Backstreet Barbecue.’

The boy band’s smash hit ‘I Want it That Way,’ released in 1999 spent 31 weeks on the Billboard charts.

The iconic boy band will also continue their Las Vegas residency this summer.