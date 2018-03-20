Kevin Towers elected to Padres Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO — Kevin Towers, the former San Diego Padres player, scout and executive, will be posthumously inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony on May 12, the team announced Tuesday.

Towers died Jan. 30 at age 56 after battling thyroid cancer.

Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler, in a joint statement, described Towers as “the perfect embodiment of what it means to be a Padre and his legacy will continue to live on at Petco Park.”

“He was truly instrumental in putting San Diego on the baseball map, and this well-deserved induction into the Padres Hall of Fame ensures his place in club history,” they said. “As one of the most beloved executives in our game, Kevin’s devotion to his craft was unparalleled and his influence continues to be widespread.”

Towers had nearly 30 years of service with the Padres, notably as general manager of the club from 1995 to 2009. He was acclaimed for his “fearlessness” in making trades, ssaid Danny Sanchez, the Padres’ communication manager.

The Oregon native joined the Padres in 1982. He pitched seven seasons in San Diego’s minor league system before a series of arm injuries ended his playing career in 1988, Sanchez said.

After serving as scouting director for two seasons, Towers was named general manager at age 34.

Under his stewardship, the Padres experienced some of their most successful years in club history, including four National League West titles in 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2006, along with a National League pennant in 1998.

Former Padre team member Trevor Hoffman said it’s fitting that Towers is being inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame.

“That’s where he belongs,” Hoffman said.