Italian restaurant damaged by fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – An Italian restaurant in South Bay was damaged early Tuesday morning due to a fire.

Firefighters were driving around their community on a routine check at 4:20 a.m. when they saw fire coming from the roof of Italgo Pasta Bar at 635 Broadway in Chula Vista, fire officials said. They were able to get inside the restaurant and extinguish the flames within 12 minutes.

It appeared the fire started in or near the kitchen, according to officials. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Smoke damaged a business adjacent to the restaurant.

RIGHT NOW: Italgo Pasta Bar in Chula Vista off Broadway catches fire this morning. Details coming up on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/EIvmIDfs51 — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaNews) March 20, 2018