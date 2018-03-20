Former NFL football star Ricky Williams rolls out pot products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif.-- San Diego native and retired football star Ricky Williams is launching his brand of marijuana products.

In his career, Williams was penalized multiple times by the National Football League for testing positive for pot. However, he says even then, he was using it for emotional and physical pain.

Now, he has a newfound purpose and believes he has a gift as a healer.

Real Wellness by Ricky Williams, inspired by his initials.

The products are available at dispensaries throughout San Diego county.