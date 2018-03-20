Council approves storage lockers for homeless despite residents’ objections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – After listening to three hours of testimony by supporter and opponents, the San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to approve a scaled down proposal to provide storage lockers for homeless people in Sherman Heights.

About 150 people spoke out about the proposal, which originally envisioned using a vacant warehouse at the corner of 19th and Commercial Street to place 1,000 lockers where the homeless could store their valuables.

“What we’re really trying to do here is... allow these individuals to safely secure their materials while they access services," said Jonathan Herrera, San Diego's Senior Advisor on Homeless Coordination.

The proposal faced opposition from Sherman Heights residents, and local businesses. There are also concerns because the warehouse is adjacent to Our Lady's School. A number of students from the school told the council that they were concerned that bringing more homeless people into the neighborhood could affect their safety.

In the end, the council voted 8-1 in favor of allowing the lockers, but they capped the number at 500, half of the original proposal. The only council member to oppose the plan was David Alvarez, who represents the neighborhood.