Coronado to crackdown on dockless bikes, fine companies

SAN DIEGO – Dockless bicycles, those ubiquitous two-wheelers that have overtaken downtown San Diego, have been declared a public nuisance in Coronado.

The city said it plans to impound the bikes if they are left in the public right-of-way — streets, sidewalks, alleys and public parks or beaches — and potentially charge the companies that lease them hundreds of dollars to get them back, according to San Diego Union-Tribune.

Enforcement could begin Wednesday, said City Manager Blair King.

It is the latest bump in the road for the bike-sharing companies since they introduced the so-called dockless service in the region less than a month ago, with complaints from merchants about discarded bikes cluttering sidewalks, posing safety risks and hurting business, the newspaper stated.

Coronado didn’t expect to encounter those challenges. The city doesn’t allow the companies to operate. In December 2017, it denied business permits to LimeBike and other dockless bicycle companies.

