City council to vote on Sherman Heights homeless storage facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- The City council is expected to vote on the fate of a storage unit that will contain 1,000 storage lockers for those without a home Tuesday afternoon.

“What we’re really trying to do here is... allow these individuals to safely secure their materials while they access services," said Jonathan Herrera, City Senior Advisor on Homeless Coordination.

He says it's important to connect homeless individuals to a larger support system.

The proposal has faced opposition from Sherman Heights residents, and local businesses. There are also concerns that it borders a school.

“We’ll have an increased presence of our police department, our homeless outreach ambassadors as well as increased cleanings from our environmental service department among other additional measure to ensure those issues never materialize,” added Herrera on those concerns.

City Councilman David Alvarez and community members plan to voice their opposition to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's storage unit proposal Tuesday in Logan Heights.