Beach closures prompted by sewage flows lifted

SAN DIEGO — A closure of Imperial Beach shoreline due to sewage flows from the Tijuana River was lifted Tuesday.

According to the county Department of Environmental Health, the ban on contact with ocean water along the shore was lifted from the south end of Seacoast Drive north to Carnation Avenue, including Camp Surf, in Imperial Beach.

Recent water quality testing confirmed that sewage-contaminated Tijuana River flows entering the United States were no longer impacting those beaches, according to the county.

The closure order remains in place from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.