Woman unconscious after crashing into parked cars in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A driver hit three parked cars and a moving one before flipping hers on a National City road Monday morning, police said.

The woman became trapped when her car landed upside down in the 2800 block of E. Division Street around 7:30 a.m., according to National City police. Witnesses ran over to her vehicle where they found her unconscious.

Paramedics took her to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest where she was in “rough shape,” according to police.

Police blocked the area from traffic to investigate the crash.