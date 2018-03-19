× Oceanside man sentenced in kidnap, murder of 3-week-old girl

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An Oceanside man was sentenced Monday after being convicted in the 2015 killing of a 3-week-old baby abducted from her home in Long Beach as a part of a woman’s bizarre plot to trick her boyfriend into believing she had given birth.

Anthony Ray McCall, 32, was sentenced to nearly 142 years to life in state prison, FOX 11 reported. He was found guilty on March 2 on seven felony counts: 1 first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and four counts of attempted murder, according to KTLA.

The Oceanside resident was involved in an elaborate plot hatched by a woman named Giseleangelique Rene D’Milian, who wanted her married boyfriend to believe she had given birth to twins while he was out of the country, according to investigators.

After tracking the mother of 3-week-old Eliza De La Cruz to their northern Long Beach residence, D’Milian enlisted McCall to storm the home, where he shot that baby’s parents and uncle while fleeing, prosecutors said.

De La Cruz was kidnapped on Jan. 3, 2015, and her body was found in a dumpster at an Imperial Beach strip mall the following day, although investigators believe she was killed the same day she was abducted. It is still unclear why she wound up dead.

McCall was also found guilty of beating a 23-year-old woman with a baseball bat as he attempted to kidnap her 4-month-old son from an El Segundo hotel room about a month after De La Cruz’s death.

The baby was unharmed, and hotel employees were able to thwart the abduction when they knocked on the room’s door, causing McCall to flee.

The conviction comes more than three years after the violent events unfolded, and McCall and a third defendant still await sentencing. Todd Damon Boudreaux, 46, previously pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact in October 2016.

Boudreaux was also scheduled to be sentenced Monday. McCall is facing multiple life sentences, prosecutors said.

D’Milian was sentenced to life in prison in January after pleading no contest to one count first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

33.195870 -117.379483