Man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend, leaving body along freeway

VISTA, Calif. — A man who murdered his girlfriend and left her body in a car along a North County freeway was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison Monday.

Edward Andrew Long, 40, was convicted of first-degree murder last month in for killing Elizabeth Perez. The bloody body of Perez, a 38- year-old Fontana woman, was found in her black 2003 Mercury Sable with a broken passenger-side window next to an onramp to northbound Interstate 15 from El Norte Parkway. An autopsy found Perez died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives quickly identified Long as the suspect. He was arrested about two weeks after the killing while driving a borrowed car in Las Vegas.

