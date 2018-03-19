Blink-182 announces Las Vegas residency starting in May

LAS VEGAS – Blink-182 is the latest musical group to announce plans for a Las Vegas residency.

The pop-punk band from Poway tweeted Monday they will be staying in Vegas for a 16-night residency at the Palms Casino and Resort.

Dates for “Kings of the Weekend” include the following:

May 26-27

June 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October 26-27

November 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Tickets for the show start at $59 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PST.

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” the trio said. “So, we’re staying in Vegas for 16 nights of shows at the @PearlatPalms.”