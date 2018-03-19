× 2nd jury deadlocks on DUI charges in crash that injured boy

SAN DIEGO – For the second time, a jury has deadlocked on DUI and hit-and-run charges against a Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.

Constantino Banda, a Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a hit-and-run collision in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year- old boy.

The jury in the retrial told the judge Monday that members were unable to agree on a verdict. They had been deliberating since last Wednesday.

A jury in Banda’s first trial also deadlocked on the DUI and hit-and-run charges, but they found Banda guilty of misdemeanor battery, vandalism and driving without a license.

