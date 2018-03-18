Man throws rocks, threatens cops with pickaxe

SAN DIEGO– A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.

California Highway Patrol officers first tried to confront the man about 11:30 a.m. along the 5 Freeway near Palm Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Dino Delimitros. The area is within San Diego city limits.

The man fled from officers to a nearby riverbed while brandishing a pickaxe, and San Diego police responded to assist.

Police waited for the man to come out of the riverbed, and eventually he complied, dropping his axe in the water, Delimitros said.

The man was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. and is undergoing a mental evaluation, Delimitros said.