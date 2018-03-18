Explosion in Austin injures two

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men suffered serious injuries in an explosion in Austin, Texas, local agencies have confirmed.

The men are both in their 20s and were taken to South Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin police and EMS confirmed the reported explosion on Twitter, as the city has been rattled by a series of blasts.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and a teenager, and injured two others.

The victims in those three explosions were African-American or Hispanic. Police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility the bombs could be hate crimes.

It’s not clear if Sunday’s explosion is related to the previous events.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley urged residents within a half mile radius of Dawn Song Drive to remain indoors. He also said that police are working to clear a suspicious backpack in the area.

Police believe they will be active at the scene until daylight.

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging area is 4635 SW Pkwy, corner of SW Pkwy and Boston Ln. APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

