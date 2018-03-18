County expands sewage-contamination warnings to include all of Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The County of San Diego is warning beachgoers that an even larger portion of the shoreline may be contaminated with bacteria from sewage and other dangerous runoff.

The County’s Department of Environmental Health has expanded the closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline further north, now encompassing all of Imperial Beach.

Recent rainfall has resulted in sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River entering at the Tijuana Estuary.

Warning signs of the sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until water samples indicate that ocean water in the area is safe for recreational use.