Car flips over on Route 94, trapping two women inside

SAN DIEGO — A car flipped over in an accident on State Route 94 Sunday afternoon, trapping two women inside.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 4 p.m.

CHP said that two cars traveling eastbound collided near Avocado Boulevard in Casa Del Oro, though it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

Fire crews were able to rescue the trapped passengers in the overturned car — both were injured, including one woman who possibly broke her arm in the collision, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The passengers in the other vehicle were not hurt.