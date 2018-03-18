Bicyclist hospitalized after collision

JAMUL, Calif. — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with head injuries after a crash on a back country road east of Jamul.

Authorities weren’t immediately sure whether the cyclist was struck by a vehicle or collided with some other type of object, said Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Isaac Sanchez.

Dispatchers were alerted to the crash just before 12:30 p.m., on Lyon Valley Road east of Highway 94.

The bicyclist was reportedly bleeding from the head. Paramedics took the downed cyclist to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, Sanchez said.