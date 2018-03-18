Bicyclist hospitalized after collision

Posted 3:26 PM, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:36PM, March 18, 2018

JAMUL, Calif. — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with head injuries after a crash on a back country road east of Jamul.

Authorities weren’t immediately sure whether the cyclist was struck by a vehicle or collided with some other type of object, said Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Isaac Sanchez.

Dispatchers were alerted to the crash just before 12:30 p.m., on Lyon Valley Road east of Highway 94.

The bicyclist was reportedly bleeding from the head. Paramedics took the downed cyclist to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, Sanchez said.

Related stories