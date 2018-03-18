× 63-year-old man stabbed in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO – A 63-year-old man remained hospitalized Sunday following a stabbing in Sherman Heights.

The injury was inflicted at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue.

The victim was arguing with a 19-year-old man, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. During the argument, the latter is suspected of stabbing the former once in the left rib cage below the armpit, Heims said.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction. He was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet-8 inches tall, thin and wearing a brown jacket and gray hoodie.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.