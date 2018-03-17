× Pursuit ends in police shooting outside Valley View Casino doors

VALLEY VIEW, Calif. — The Valley View Casino has closed to anyone not already inside the building after a police shooting near the casino doors, according to Boyd Long, Vice President at Valley View Casino and Hotel.

Some time after 8 p.m., Escondido Police were involved in a pursuit that ended with an officer firing his weapon at the suspect, Ed Varso at EPD confirmed.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 5 that they saw a Mini Cooper being chased by “several” police cars.

