Three arrested at Chula Vista DUI checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at a Chula Vista checkpoint on Saturday, police said.

The checkpoint was conducted between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of E Street.

Police also issued 15 citations for people driving without licenses or on suspended licenses. A total of 45 citations were issued for “various vehicle code violations,” officers said.

Almost 1,400 cars traveled through the checkpoint, and 691 of those were screened.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.