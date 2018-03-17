× Suspect arrested after Mesa College sexual assault

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Saturday announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday’s sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, a student was walking from the Social & Behavioral Sciences Building to the Learning Resource Center when a man began walking alongside her. When they reached the grassy area outside the LRC, the man attempted to pin the victim down and place his hands down her pants and under her shirt, according to San Diego Community College District police.

The student pushed the suspect away and left the area. The man was last seen walking toward the campus’ Student Services Center, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Campus police remind anyone on campus that emergency call boxes are located in many classrooms, elevators and parking lots and safety escort services are available 24/7 by calling college police at (619) 388-6405.