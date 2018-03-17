× Police seek suspect in SDSU off-campus robbery

SAN DIEGO– The San Diego Police Department are searching for a suspect that was involved in an off-campus robbery at San Diego State University on Friday.

University police say the incident happened after the victim was approached with the intent of selling basketball tickets. That’s when, according to the victim, the suspect took the the victim’s money and fled on foot toward the Aztec Student Union.

The suspect is also believed to be carrying a knife.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot Black adult male, weighing 120 lbs, and 19-20 years old. He was also described as wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatpants, a red hoodie and red Jordan sneakers. He was last seen near Campanile Drive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.