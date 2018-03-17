More rain and snow is headed San Diego’s way this weekend

SAN DIEGO — A storm was expected to drop rain on urban San Diego and create conditions for snow in the mountains on Saturday evening.

Less than an inch of rain already fell on some areas through Saturday morning, and forecasters said a second round of showers could bring another tenth of an inch to town by early Sunday morning.

A winter weather advisory was in place for much of rural eastern San Diego County through Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicted snowfall to be possible in areas with elevations as low as 4,000 feet.

Forecasters expected about one to three inches of snow in Southern California mountains, with up to four inches possible at the highest mountain peaks.

About a quarter-inch more rain is anticipated for mountain communities, a tenth of an inch more in inland areas, and a few hundredths of an inch at the coast.