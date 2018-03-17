Man arrested after striking police car with a rock

ESCONDIDO, Calif.– Escondido police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly jumped on top of a patrol car and began striking it with a rock.

At about 9:45 a.m., a patrol sergeant pulled up to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Quince Street when he witnessed a man run up to his patrol SUV, jump onto the back and begin smacking a rock onto the vehicle’s roof, Escondido Police Sgt. Eric Olson said.

The man also tore off the vehicle’s rear windshield wiper before attempting to flee east on Washington Avenue, Olson said. Officers managed to pursue him and place him under arrest.

David Entzminger, 29, was being taken to jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Olson said.