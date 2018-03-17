Gas prices rise for 10th time in 11 days

SAN DIEGO — A steady rise in the price of filling up your tank continued this weekend.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased for the 10th time in the last 11 days on Saturday, rising seven-tenths of a cent to $3.434.

The average price has risen 4.7 cents over the past 11 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 3.8 cents higher than one month ago and 40 cents greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 31.2 cents since the start of the year.