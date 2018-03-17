× Fire in Miramar destroys warehouse

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters Saturday put a stop to a warehouse fire in Miramar.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. The warehouse is located in the 8800 block of Kenamar Drive, near the intersection of Carroll and Miramar roads.

Crews managed to get the fire under control, but were still on the scene as of 9:45 a.m., San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

No one was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, Martinez said.