Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking driver for her ride

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a sexual assault.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, a woman left a business on University Avenue in Hillcrest and got into a car she thought was the ride she had requested. Soon after, the man driving the car sexually assaulted her, according to police said. When the woman got out, police were called.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic man with a receding hairline and a mustache. His vehicle was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Detectives are searching for more witnesses and evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2929 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

