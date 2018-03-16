Man sexually assaults student at Mesa College

SAN DIEGO — A female student was sexually assaulted Friday afternoon on the campus of San Diego Mesa College.

The student was walking from the Social & Behavioral Sciences Building to the Learning Resource Center about 1:30 p.m. when a man began walking alongside her. When they reached the grassy area outside the LRC, the man attempted to pin the victim down and place his hands down her pants and under her shirt, according to San Diego Community College District police.

The student pushed the suspect away and left the area. The man was last seen walking toward the campus’ Student Services Center, police said.

An initial search did not turn up the suspect, who is described as Hispanic, 21 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds with short cut black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black pullover sweater and blue jeans and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect was urged to call police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Campus police remind anyone on campus that emergency call boxes are located in many classrooms, elevators and parking lots and safety escort services are available 24/7 by calling college police at (619) 388-6405.