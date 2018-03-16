× Pregnancy won’t stop Cardi B from performing at Coachella: report

SAN DIEGO — Cardi B is part of next month’s Coachella lineup, and her rumored pregnancy isn’t stopping her from performing at the music festival.

TMZ reported Cardi B and rapper Offset, part of the hip-hop trio Migos, are expecting sometime this summer. Sources close to the rapper told TMZ she is due the first week of July, meaning she will be about seven months pregnant by the time she is set to the hit the Coachella stage.

Beyoncé canceled her Coachella performance last year citing doctor’s orders.

However, Beyoncé is scheduled to headline this year, along with The Weeknd and Eminem next month at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California.

A growing family is one of several reasons Cardi B has to celebrate. She took home three wins, including new hip-hop artist at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday night. Her single ‘Bodak Yellow’ is now certified five times platinum in the United States.