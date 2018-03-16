Police use bus to break man’s fall from highway bridge

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police used a tour bus to break a man’s fall from a pedestrian bridge over a busy highway on Friday.

Elk Grove Officers and Sac Sheriff Deputies respond to a man jumping off the pedestrian bridge over HWY 99. Quick thinking by officers to move a bus underneath the man as he fell trying to climb back over. pic.twitter.com/6VJd4eHdjp — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) March 16, 2018

Around 2:40 p.m., the man fell from the overpass in Elk Grove, a city near Sacramento, broadcast partner KTXL reported.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers acted quickly to move the bus under him.

The scene was clear around 30 minutes later and the bus was sent on its way, according to South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

Officials have not confirmed the man’s condition.