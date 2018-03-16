Police use bus to break man’s fall from highway bridge

Posted 4:33 PM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:37PM, March 16, 2018

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police used a tour bus to break a man’s fall from a pedestrian bridge over a busy highway on Friday.

Around 2:40 p.m., the man fell from the overpass in Elk Grove, a city near Sacramento, broadcast partner KTXL reported.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers acted quickly to move the bus under him.

The scene was clear around 30 minutes later and the bus was sent on its way, according to South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

Officials have not confirmed the man’s condition.

