Police search for driver who hit woman in crosswalk and fled

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who injured a woman crossing a street in San Diego’s Midway District.

The 48-year-old victim was crossing Fordham Street in a crosswalk when the vehicle turned from Midway onto Fordham and struck her, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. She sustained fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After striking the pedestrian, the car continued southbound on Fordham Street, Heims said. The vehicle was described as a dark, midsize, newer sedan and could possibly have damage to the front or front-left side due to the crash.

Traffic officers from the San Diego Police Department were investigating, and anyone with information relevant to the collision was asked to call the SDPD traffic division at (858) 495-7805.