Police gang prevention and intervention

SAN DIEGO-- The San Diego Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention met Thursday night to discuss ways to prevent young citizens from getting involved in gang activity.

There are currently 33 identified juvenile gang members in the city. Community leaders said in Thursday night's meeting that their first priority is getting that number down.

Some activists expressed their concerns that labeling young people as gang members is dangerous and that it could follow them into adulthood.

The San Diego Police Department reports they have identified 3, 623 gang member in the city and are proud that number is down from previous years.

Community members also said that the gang commission has created new roads, but the gang list needs to be flexible for young people who are working to turn their lives around.