Police chase hit-n-run driver in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Calif. – Police arrested a driver after he crashed into a car and drove off in Eastlake Friday morning, officials said.

Chula Vista police received a call about the crash on Latigo Cove, near state Route 125 in Eastlake around 5:30 a.m., CVPD Lt. Fox said. Officers caught up with the driver 10 minutes later.

Officers chase the driver for 20 minutes until coming to a stop on Rivera Street near Olympic Parkway and SR-125. The driver refused to surrender prompting officers to use a police dog to help arrest him, Lt. Fox said.

The person in the car that was initially hit by the driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.