Masked men hold up City Heights jewelry store

SAN DIEGO — Two masked men burst into a City Heights jewelry store, jumped over the counter and threatened employees with hand guns before fleeing the scene on Friday, police confirmed.

A hold-up alarm from inside Eclipse Jewelry on University Ave alerted authorities to the attempted robbery, and police arrived at the scene within a few minutes of the call. The men fled out the back door of the business in a green Volkswagen Passat shortly before 11 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department couldn’t confirm yet whether the men made away with any jewelry, but they did say that no one was hurt in the incident.

Someone driving by the scene said that they saw two black men enter the store with masks on. One suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and shorts — another was wearing a green hoodie with pants and carrying a brown bag, according to SDPD.

There may have been a third man acting as a lookout, police said.