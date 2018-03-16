× Jury reports deadlock in 2002 toddler murder case

SAN DIEGO — The jury deliberating the case of a man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jahi Turner in 2002 sent a note to the judge Friday indicating that they cannot agree on a verdict.

Tieray Jones is charged with second degree murder in the death of his stepson. Jones was left to care for Turner when his wife Tameka Jones — who was in the Navy — went out to sea .

The judge ordered all parties involved in the trial to return to court to discuss the situation with the jury.

On April 25, 2002, Jones called 911 and said his stepson disappeared in the park when he walked to get a drink from a nearby vending machine.

Despite a massive search effort, the boy’s body was never found. Prosecutors believe that Turner suffered a fatal injury and died while in the care of Jones, who disposed of the body and lied to police. But his defense has repeatedly insisted that Jones would never harm the boy.

Officials said that the initial investigation didn’t produce enough evidence to try Jones for the toddler’s death, but new discoveries led to his arrest in North Carolina in 2016, at which time he was taken back to San Diego to face murder charges.

Jones faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.