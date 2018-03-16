Judge OKs placing violent sexual predator in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A judge ruled Friday for a sexually violent predator to be placed in the rural east county community of Boulevard.

Michael Martinez, 65, who is currently being held at Coalinga State Hospital, has been diagnosed with a pedophilia and personality disorder, according to the district attorney's office.

Between 1979 and 2004, Martinez was convicted in four separate cases of charges including child molestation. One case involved a child under 14.

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob made a plea against placing Martinez in her district at the public hearing, saying he should be locked up for good.

“It appears that our backcountry has become a dumping ground for these sexually violent predators, and that’s unacceptable," said Jacob.

Also speaking at the hearing was a woman who said her daughter was victimized by Martinez 25 years ago.

“I do not think this is a man that’s going to be able to stop. We need to protect our childre, because once this happens to our children, you can’t give us back what we had," said the mother, who wished to remain anonymous.

Martinez’s release into the community will be supervised by Liberty Healthcare, which said Martinez will be in a remote location and unlikely to have contact with other residents.

“He won’t have independent movement. He’ll be tracked by GPS, and he’ll be seen regularly along with his treatment," said Liberty Healthcare representative Kym Caudle.

The judge noted Martinez completed his rehabilitation at the state hospital and granted the recommended placement in Boulevard.

“The judge admitted there’s a risk that Michael Martinez may commit another crime against a child. As long as that risk exists, it is wrong for the placement of Michael Martinez into any community in San Diego County," said Jacob.

Jacob noted three other violent sexual predators are currently living in the East County: two in Jacumba Hot Springs and another in Campo.

Liberty Healthcare requested Martinez be placed in the community on or before April 30.