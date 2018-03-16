× ICE operation in San Diego and Imperial counties leads to 115 arrests

SAN DIEGO — A three-day U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in San Diego and Imperial counties resulted in 115 arrests.

“This week’s operation targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens, individuals with final orders of removal, those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed, and individuals who have otherwise violated our nation’s immigration law,” said Greg Archambeault, field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in San Diego.

Fifty of the violators were convicted criminals, and seven re-entered the United States after previously being removed on an Immigration Judge’s final order. Depending on the criminal history, someone who illegally reenters the U.S. after being removed has committed a felony and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Operations like this reflect the vital work ERO officers do every day to protect the nation, uphold public safety and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls. We will continue to conduct similar operations, while seeking to ultimately deport at-large criminal targets and other immigration fugitives who pose a threat to public safety,” added Archambeault.

An ICE spokesperson said four of those arrested will face federal criminal prosecution for illegal re-entry after being previously deported. Those who are not facing federal prosecution will be “processed administratively for removal from the United States.” Of those who arrested who do not fall into either category are currently in ICE custody, with a pending hearing before an immigration judge.

ICE reports tips came from local field offices, along with the Pacific Enforcement Response Center and the National Criminal Alien Targeting Center.